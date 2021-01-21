malaga's silver lining

It becomes increasingly difficult to see a silver lining or hope that it will all soon be ok, but there is hope, and there could be a silver lining.

Economists are predicting that Malagas GDP (gross domestic product) could rise this year and grow between 5 and 8 % (per cent)

This will lead the recovery of the region ahead of Granada and Cadiz.

The gross domestic product is a measure of a region’s wealth over time and understands that if economists are saying Malaga’s wealth will grow, it could be the sign of a recovery.

The economic hit that the region has had is, of course, unprecedented and none could have predicted probably the worst tourism numbers or season we have ever had here on the southern coast of Spain.

To get out of that hole though you need to fight harder and faster and with more spirit than ever before, that could be what economists see.

Predicting that GDP will grow mid to late year for Malaga is a bold statement, but when some form of normality returns, people will want sun, sand, sea and a break from it all. Is it this clamour for sunny climates the analysts of economics in Andalucia can see bringing the economy back from the brink?

More money than ever before spent on promoting the region the province and huge marketing campaigns to bring people here and fill hotels has to be the order of the day, sinking too lows unheard of means only one thing for tourism, the only way is up.

