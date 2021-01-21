Madrid pharmacies will carry out antigen tests from February

MADRID pharmacies will begin to carry out antigen tests from February 1.

The Madrid Regional Government has published the order today, Thursday, January 21, so that pharmacies can begin antigen testing under the terms which were stipulated by the Ministry of Health, for screening in areas with a high rate of Covid-19 infections, and only if PCR tests are limited.

This is part of the regional Health Strategy, and the President of Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said that the rapid tests would also be carried out in dental clinics.

The government has not authorised citizens to go to the pharmacy or dental clinic to get the test of their own accord, as Madrid regional government had proposed.

Diaz Ayuso said that the tests would be in pharmacies from the week of February 1, and anyone who is authorised to have the test will have the information on their health card, as well as the test results. The health card will also be used to confirm which people have received the vaccine.

