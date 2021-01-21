SARS monitoring

MALAGA CITY COUNCIL has signed an agreement with the Municipal Water Company (EMASA) and Malaga University for the development and implementation of a SARS-CoV-2 monitoring program in the city’s sewage in a bid to spot any possibility of further infection.

-- Advertisement --



Fewer busses

THE Marbella bus service will see the capacity of all vehicles in its fleet limited to 50 per cent in response to the latest strictures introduce by the Junta de Andalucia and the number of busses operating will be reduced.

Boat owners

A NEW organisation, the Association of Recreational Boat Owners of Benalmadena currently comprising 40 owners met with the management of Benalmadena Marina in order to discuss their needs and observations and will now form a point of contact for the future.

Currently safe

CASARES, just one of five municipalities without perimeter closures in the region (the others being Benahavis, Istan, Ojen and Torremolinos) has stepped up its fight against coronavirus by closing children’s parks and sports facilities and increasing street disinfection.

Extra police

THE Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula presided over the inauguration of 13 new members of the Local Police Force who were formally sworn in and will soon take up their posts, joining the existing Fuengirola force on the beat.

Lower interest

IN 2012, the Estepona Council obtained a loan in the sum of €66 million to cover debts run up between 2009 and 2011 by the previous Council. By renegotiating the terms of the loan, the Council expects to save €3.4 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Latest news in brief from around the Costa del Sol”.