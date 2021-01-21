Joe Biden’s US Set To Join COVAX Platform Following Trump’s Departure

PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s US is Now Set To Join the World Health Organisation’s COVAX Platform Following Donald Trump’s Departure

The new Joe Biden administration is said to be closer to joining the COVAX platform, created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to guarantee an equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 throughout the world, now that Donald Trump house left his post as America’s President.

Until now, the US was one of the most notable absences, along with that of Russia, but speaking on Thursday, January 21, scientist Anthony Fauci, representative of the new Joe Biden administration before the Executive Commission committee, has assured that the US “will join the international work on the pandemic, and for this reason, the president will publish today a directive that contemplates the US incorporation into the COVAX program.“

Fauci has made this announcement a few hours after Biden notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that the United States had cancelled plans to leave the health organisation, which Trump announced last year.

“The US is a family of nations. We are all glad that the US is staying in the family,” the WHO chief said in a tweet.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus once again asked governments and pharmaceutical companies for a fairer distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide. “The world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure, and the price of that failure will be paid in lives and jobs in the poorest countries,” he said.

The Director-General of the WHO also insisted that “some countries are giving priority to bilateral agreements” for the purchase of vaccines, which he said is making the prices of the doses more expensive and “could delay the shipments of the COVAX platform.”

During his speech, he called on countries to prioritise the supply of COVAX over new bilateral agreements, and to share their own doses with COVAX, “especially once they have vaccinated their own healthcare workers and older populations, to that other countries can do the same.”

