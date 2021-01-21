IRELAND’S RTE slammed over unsavoury comments made by a commentator during Joe Biden’s Inauguration Coverage

Ireland’s broadcasting service RTE has been heavily criticised after controversial commentator James Conner of Republicans Overseas once again raised eyebrows for his unsavoury comments.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking as a guest on RTE after the new president Joe Biden was sworn in, Conner said “there you have it, two frauds sworn in” and added that one was a “bona fide criminal, complicit in the violation of multiple directives”.

Former Washington Correspondent Caitríona Perry didn’t miss a trick, however, and quickly stepped in with: “you don’t have evidence of that here James.”

Conner previously caused waves and floods of anger online when he suggested that the rioters at the US Capitol Building on January 6 were possibly members of Antifa. Speaking on RTE radio, Conner answered “why not?” when asked if he thought the rioters were Antifa supporters.

“Do we know that these people were in fact Trump supporters?” he added.

The decision to put Conner on the air during the inauguration was heavily criticised.

Rise TD Paul Murphy said: “It is incredible that after James Conner falsely blamed Antifa for the Trumpist attack on the Capitol that RTÉ decided he should be invited again to comment on the inauguration.”

Would RTE please stop putting that Republicans Abroad conspiracy theorist Trump cult lover on air? What he says is unhinged & does nothing for discourse on the national broadcaster. Plenty of Republicans to interview, other than him. Please find them & stop giving him airtime. — Fiona Kenny (@FionaKenny1) January 20, 2021

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ireland’s RTE Slammed Over Inauguration Coverage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.