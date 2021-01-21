IRAN Sends Donald Trump A Chilling Warning in Twitter



The Iranian state-run agency Tasmin today (Thursday 21) sent Donald Trump a reminder that they will not forget about him simply because he has left office, as they tweeted a photograph of a golf course, with Mr Trump about to hit a ball, accompanied by the ominous message, “Revenge is inevitable.”

Tensions remained high between Iran and the US during Trump’s final days in office, with Iran staging terrifying military drills, as the US flew fleets of B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf, each side seemingly trying to intimidate and impress each other in a show of military might.

Officials in Tehran are still fuming, one year after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guards commander, by a US drone, and more recently of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear scientist, which was blamed on Israel.

Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani, clashed a number of times with Mr Trump, including one speech where he said, “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, with Trump replying, threatening “consequences the likes of which few throughout history have suffered before”.

