Health centre furore in Campello

MEMBERS of residents’ associations in Campello’s Muchavista district are petitioning against the Generalitat’s decision to close their health centre.

The document calls for the centre to be reopened, with increased staff and “correct planification and organisation” of public money.

Patients now have to visit the health centre in central Campello, 5.3 kilometres away from the closed centre.

As reported recently in the Euro Weekly News, Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer described the closure as “hare-brained, absurd and illogical” while pointing out this contradicts official anti-Covid recommendations.

The residents’ associations maintain that closing the Muchavista centre will prevent the health professionals from providing adequate assistance, with repercussions on patients with conditions requiring periodic controls.

They will also have to visit the town centre at a time when the public are urged to travel as little as possible and to avoid overcrowding, they said.

Petition sheets were originally distributed to Muchavista’s pharmacies and shops but are now available throughout the town, the associations announced.

