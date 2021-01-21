Glastonbury Cancelled For Second Year In A Row

GLASTONBURY music festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row

Live music in the UK has been dealt a major blow as organisers of the iconic Glastonbury festival announced on Thursday morning, January 21, that the music event will have to be cancelled for the second year on the trot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Eavis, who is the event’s co-organiser along with this daughter, Emily, said:

‘With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

‘In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

‘As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

‘We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

‘We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily.’

Glastonbury Festival’s 50th Anniversary celebration had to be cancelled last year, and industry insiders worry that the live music sector may not be able to survive another serious blow. However, Mr Eavis said he is confident that the festival can bounce back once the country makes it through the third wave of the pandemic; in fact, he believes Glastonbury will come back “stronger” than ever.

________________________________________________________________________

