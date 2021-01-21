FRENCH Model and Actress Nathalie Delon Dies Aged 79

-- Advertisement --



The actress, model and director, ex-wife of Alain Delon, died at the age of seventy-nine, their son Anthony Delon announced.

Anthony Delon announced his mum’s death with the simple words “RIP MUM” via his Instagram account.

“My mother died this morning at 11am in Paris, surrounded by her relatives. She died of rapid cancer,“ Anthony told AFP.

Nathalie Delon, of Spanish origin, was born on August 1, 1941, in Oudja in Morocco, before moving to Paris in 1962 after having left her first husband, Guy Barthélémy, a former member of the contingent, with whom she had a daughter.

It was after her marriage in 1964 to Alain Delon, the French actor and businessman who was known as one of Europe’s most prominent actors and screen sex symbols from the 1960s and 1970s, that she became an actress, becoming a star in 1967 with a role in Le Samouraï by Jean-Pierre Melville, from the novel The Ronin, by Goan. McLeod.

The actress played supporting roles in the cinema until the 1980s, around thirty films in total, including L’Armée des ombres (1969), also by Jean-Pierre Melville, Doctor Justice (1975) by Christian-Jaque, and A Faithful Woman (1976), by Roger Vadim.

Nathalie Delon also directed two films; They Call It An Accident in 1982, and Sweet Lies in 1988.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Model and Actress Nathalie Delon Dies Aged 79”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.