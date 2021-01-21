FORMER Sheffield Wednesday and England Star Peter Swan Dies Aged 84

Wednesday’s legendary footballer Peter Swan, who was famous for being banned from the sport and missing out on World Cup 1966, has died at the age of 84, according to his biographer.

Sheffield Wednesday paid tribute to their former player via Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Peter Swan. The revered defender played 301 games for Wednesday over two stints and represented England on 19 occasions.

“Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Peter Swan, 1936-2021

RIP 🦉 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 21, 2021

The betting scandal that saw him banned from football for a lengthy period was uncovered by The People, after he, alongside fellow Owls stars Tony Kay and David Layne, placed a bet on Wednesday to lose at Ipswich in December 1962 – which they did – 2-0 at Portman Road.

Swan, a revered defender who joined the Owls as an amateur in May 1952, was banned in April 1964 as he was preparing to play against Tottenham.

After breaking into the Wednesday first team, he became the first choice defensive partner along with Tom McAnearney and Tony Kay for six seasons until a double leg fracture following a coach crash halted his playing time.

Swan is one of the Owls’ most-capped England internationals, his first appearance for the Three Lions coming against Yugoslavia in May 1960 and his 19 consecutive appearances for his country included the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

Swan’s second stint began in 1972 following a reverse on his ban when he started training with the Owls and impressed manager Derek Dooley enough to earn a 12-month contract.

He later enjoyed player/manager roles with Matlock and Worksop Town before finishing his career in the beautiful game to work as a publican until retirement.

