FIFA and UEFA Declare ‘War’ on a Future European Super League – Warning Players Who Participate in THAT Competition Will NOT Be Allowed in Theirs!

-- Advertisement --



FIFA and the six confederations (UEFA, AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC) reiterated “firmly” in a statement that the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’ competition by some European clubs would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation.

The statement made on Thursday, January 21, said that: “Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation.

The declaration again stated that “all competitions should be organised or recognised by the relevant body at their respective level, by FIFA at the global level and by the confederations at the continental level.”

“In this respect, the confederations recognise the FIFA Club World Cup, in its current and new format, as the only worldwide club competition while FIFA recognises the club competitions organised by the confederations as the only club continental competitions,” the statement continued.

The statement concluded by stating that: “The universal principles of sporting merit, solidarity, promotion and relegation, and subsidiarity are the foundation of the football pyramid that ensures football’s global success and are, as such, enshrined in the FIFA and confederation statutes.

“Football has a long and successful history thanks to these principles. Participation in global and continental competitions should always be won on the pitch.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FIFA and UEFA Declare ‘War’ on a Future European Super League”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.