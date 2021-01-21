EUROSTAR Thrown A Possible Lifeline By French Government after the Transport Minister pledges to get involved



Eurostar, reportedly in dire financial straits due to Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel, have been thrown a lifeline by Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, France’s Transport Minister, who announced today (Thursday 21) during a parliamentary hearing, “The state will be present alongside Eurostar in order to maintain this strategic link between our two countries”.

He added, “We are in the process of working with the British on aid mechanisms for Eurostar, proportionate to the involvement of each party, so as to ensure the financial sustainability of the company’s business model”.

Mr Djebbari said that he had been discussing the issue with Grant Shapps, his British counterpart, for many weeks, and a spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Transport told Euronews that discussions were ongoing with the French, but as yet, no agreement had been concluded.

The firm, whose trains not only connect the UK with France but also run services into Belgium and The Netherlands, had reported recently that they are in danger of going bankrupt in the next few months unless they had some financial aid.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, the CEO of SNCF, France’s state railway company, which owns 55% of Eurostar, told France Inter Radio on Tuesday that “the situation is very critical for Eurostar”, with Eurostar’s managing director Jacques Damas, stating, “Disaster is possible”.

