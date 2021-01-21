ELI Lilly Antibody Bamlanivimab Cuts Covid-19 Risk By Up To 80 Per Cent Following Nursing Home Resident Trials

-- Advertisement --



Bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly & Company, is an antibody therapy which has seen a significant reduction in nursing home residents’ risk of symptomatic Covid-19.

According to a statement from Lilly on Thursday, January 21, the infused treatment, cleared for use in high-risk Covid patients with mild-to-moderate disease who haven’t been hospitalised, also saw a reduction in care workers.

According to a statement released by the company, “the late-stage study, called BLAZE-2, followed 299 residents and 666 staff who tested negative after a recently diagnosed case in their facilities. After eight weeks, those who got an infusion of the drug were less likely to develop Covid-19 than those who received a placebo,” the study that has not yet been published.

Lilly’s Bamlanivimab cut risk by 57 per cent overall among both nursing home residents and staff combined.

Health care providers at the same nursing homes also were statistically less likely to contract symptomatic COVID-19 after receiving bamlanivimab, which was delivered in a 4,200 mg dose. Among 41 residents who already tested positive for the virus, none died after receiving the drug compared to 4 deaths in the placebo group.

Unlike vaccines that trains / teaches the body how to recognise the spike protein and build its own immunity, monoclonal antibody drugs directly infuse working synthetic antibodies against the virus into your system. This is useful for people with lower immune systems.

MAB drugs (also made by Regeneron) are also useful in early COVID-19, which it is currently used for, as long as the illness isn’t severe yet. It can also be thought of as a backup drug, but it’s unclear how it would mix with vaccines. CDC says avoid mixing for 3 months initially.

Lily will next approach the CDC about “expanding the emergency use authorisation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities,” according to CSO Dan Skovronsky.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eli Lilly Antibody Bamlanivimab Cuts Covid-19 Risk By Up To 80 Per Cent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.