Eibar will take measures against player sentenced for sex tape

FOOTBALL club Eibar has announced that it will “take measures” against player Sergi Enrich, sentenced to two years in prison for sharing a video with sexual content.

He will, however, be playing in the match tonight, Thursday, January 21, against Atletico de Madrid.

The club had not commented on his alleged involvement in the case in four years until the sentence has been announced by the court. This, they say, was to respect the presumption of innocence of their player.

Although not specific, their official statement says that following the sentence of a Donostia-San Sebastian criminal court, Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, “condemns the events which took place and which resulted in a court case”. They added that the club will “resolve the matter based on what is established in its Internal Regime Regulations”.

It is thought that he will be fined or suspended, although many want his contract with the club to be cancelled.

Sergi Enrich and Antonio Luna, who played for Eibar at the time although he is now with Girona, were both sentenced for recording and sharing a video in which they appear having sex with a young woman in 2016. It was recorded and shared without her knowledge or consent. Another player, Eddy Silvestre, who also played for Eibar, has been acquitted. He received the video from the other two players and also shared it.

They had admitted to the charges and publicly apologised to the woman, as well as having paid her €110,000 in compensation.

