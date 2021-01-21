DRUGS Factory Discovered Near The Bank Of England after a tip off



More than 800 cannabis plants have been discovered in a building near to the Bank Of England, after somebody had reported a ‘strong smell of cannabis’ to the police, leading to the first drugs haul of its kind in the Square Mile, reported Sky News.

In a statement by the City of London Police, it said, “This is the first cannabis factory in the City, no doubt being set up in response to fewer people being out and about during the pandemic who might have noticed any unusual activity”.

Officers found and destroyed a total of 826 cannabis plants, and two men have been arrested in connection with the bust, but no exact location has been released.

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank Of England made light of the police bust during an online event on Wednesday, saying, “We are now going to be the subject of endless jokes about now we know what the Bank of England has been on. I’m sure there will be many other jokes. It is very quiet around the Bank of England, I should say”.

