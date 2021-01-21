DONALD TRUMP Issued 73 Pardons And 70 Commutations On His Final Day In Office, as is the Presidential tradition



President Donald Trump, as expected, as is a tradition during the final hours of a US President’s term in office, issued 73 pardons, and 70 commutations early on Wednesday, January 20, but none surprisingly enough, to himself or his family.

According to CNN, Trump appeared keen to grant pardons to stalwart allies, most f whom had been caught up in lying or corruption charges, but the most high-profile pardoned was his former strategist, Steve Bannon, who had helped Trump get into office in 2016, and who had pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding donors in a “We Build the Wall” online fundraising campaign.

Rapper Lil Wayne received a pardon, after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami, and another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Paul Erickson, the ex-boyfriend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges was given clemency, as was Kwame Kilpatrick, the former Detroit Mayor, convicted of federal charges including racketeering, extortion, and the filing of false tax returns.

Others included North Carolina political donor, Robin Hayes, who was convicted of trying to bribe officials, Aviem Sella, an Israeli air force officer who the US accused of being a spy, and William Walters, a professional sports gambler, convicted of insider trading.

