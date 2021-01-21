Dampen those ashes!

THREE communal rubbish containers caught fire in Bolulla after residents dumped smouldering ashes from fires and stoves.

Local mayor Adrian Martinez has now displayed a municipal edict in each street of the small – population 400 – inland Marina Alta town, asking householders to ensure that embers are entirely extinguished before throwing them away.

“Each time we have been able to catch them in time,” Martinez said, referring to the fires. The main danger was the possibility that a fire in a rubbish container could spread to nearby cars or houses, he explained.

“If these fires continue we shall have to take measure,” the mayor warned.

