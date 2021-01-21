Dad Dies After Discharging Himself from A&E Over COVID Fears

YOUNG DAD dies only days after discharging himself from A&E over fears that he could catch COVID-19 and then infect his family.

Attentive and loving dad, David Warner, aged 27, went into hospital as he was suffering from pains in his chest. The hospital tested him for COVID-19, but the young dad was horrified at the thought that he might get infected with COVID as he allegedly had to wait on a COVID ward while the test results were processed.

David feared that if he caught the virus he would return home and infect his girlfriend Vicky Jones, and the couple’s young baby Evie, who was only six months old. He made the fateful decision to return home.

It was only a few days later and David woke to find daughter Evie crying, so like any good dad he got up and went to take care of her. David was later found dead in the family living room.

Vicky speaking to The Sun Online said, “The last thing he said to me was ‘I love you, I’ll see you soon’.

“He was already dead when I went into the living room later on.

“He had already fed her, changed her nappy, and put her in her bouncy chair by the time I got there.

“He spent his last few moments taking care of Evie and making sure she was looked after – the last thing he would have seen was her laughing and smiling.

“I felt like my world had ended when I realised he was dead.”

The young mum claims that doctors had insisted that David stay on a COVID-19 ward while awaiting his result, and that he just could not take the risk to his family. Vicky is raising money for David’s funeral via a GoFundMe page.

