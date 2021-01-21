TAMWORTH couple jailed for over 20 years for child sex crimes.

The couple have faced allegations for a long stream of child sex offences and have finally been brought to justice. Kevin aged 56, and Nicola Hitt aged 53, from Gosport in Hampshire have been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years.

-- Advertisement --



The married couple’s Tamworth home was raided by police in October 2019 where they seized pornographic images and footage of abuse that had been recorded.

Kevin, pled guilty to over 20 charges and this included seven of engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child, ten of causing a boy or girl to engage in a sexual act without penetration, and a further four charges of causing a child to watch sex.

Meanwhile, wife Nicola, plead guilty to five counts of causing a boy or girl to engage in sexual activity without penetration and four more counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

On January 18, at Stafford Crown Court Kevin was sentenced to sixteen-and-a-half years in jail. He was also placed for life on the sex offenders’ register and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Nicola was only sentenced to eight years and three months in jail, but has been given a sexual harm prevention order. Additionally, she was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Staffordshire Police’s Det Con Kat Middleton, said, “I want to thank the witnesses for coming forward and having the bravery to speak about the harm they suffered, allowing us to bring Kevin and Nicola Hitt before the courts.

“I hope these jail sentences demonstrate that we will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice, while ensuring victims and their families are offered the support they need.”

Police have pointed out that although the UK is in the third national lockdown due to COVID-19, “the rules to the national lockdown do not apply if you need to leave home to escape domestic abuse.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple Jailed for Over 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.