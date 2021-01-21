College of Physicians demands government begins vaccination of private health doctors

The Castellon College of Physicians has demanded that the government begins the vaccination of private health doctors.

THE Board of Directors of the College of Physicians of Castellon (COMCAS) has called on the Ministry of Health to specify the date of the start of the vaccination of doctors who practice in private health, both on their own behalf and on behalf of others.

They argue this a “requirement” due to the “lack of response and actions” by the Administration.

As COMCAS has indicated in a statement, the requirement is due to a situation of “uncertainty” due to the “lack of information” that doctors practicing in the private sector receive.

Like them, the Board of Directors of COMCAS warns that with the accumulated delay “one of the priorities of the first phase of the vaccination plan that includes immunising front-line health personnel in the public and private sectors is not being fulfilled.”

Last week, the COMCAS recommended the regional government establish new home confinement measures throughout the community following a spike in new Covid cases.

It highlighted a surge in patients with symptoms of Covid-19 which “continues to grow” leaving Primary Care Centres and hospital emergencies on the verge of “collapse”.

