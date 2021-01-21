Coca-Cola sponsors free training for female entrepreneurs in Nerja

Coca-Cola is sponsoring free training for female entrepreneurs in Nerja.

TRAINING sessions for the fifth edition of ‘The Coca-Cola Women Accompany You Tour’ for female entrepreneurs will take place from February 15 to April 16, electronically.

As in previous years, the initiative, launched at national level by Coca-Cola, has the collaboration of the Provincial Council of Malaga.

“The main objective is to elect 15 businesswomen who will receive 18 free training hours, aimed at implementing a model of business responding to their needs, thus promoting female entrepreneurship,” said Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna.

Any women interested in taking part should before February 9 through the website https://preinscripcion.giramujeres.com/

“On behalf of the council I encourage all women in our municipality who want to start a business or who already have one in operation, to take advantage of this opportunity to develop their talent and capabilities through this training program,” added Laguna.

Earlier in the month, the council revealed 150 self-employed in Nerja and Maro have benefitted from municipal grants for business development.

“These subsidies, the first of this type to be launched in our municipality, are provided for in the Support Plan for Business Development and Economic Dynamization, which corresponds to the economic-tourism measure of the Plan of Municipal Shock in the face of the coronavirus crisis,” said the Councillor for Commerce, Javier López.

