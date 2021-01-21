Champàgne sales hit record high

Champagne sales in Washington rose to record 2-year highs as people discovered Trump was out.

The proprietors of liquor stores and many other shops in Washington recorded record sales of bubbly at the moment the people knew of Ex-President Trump’s departure.

-- Advertisement --



More champagne was sold in 48 hours in Washington than on 2 previous new years eve´s, which is an astonishing amount.

Clearly ecstatic Democrats decided to let the good times roll and buy and drink as much as they could breaking all previous records for champagne sales in the city in one day.

Even pharmacies in the city say they were flooded with people asking where they could buy a bottle of the fizzy stuff from.

The thought that for just one day in a city in November you could sell more champagne than was sold on two new years eve nights is unthinkable, but clearly, that’s how happy or relieved or both the people were.

Washington is the city where in the same street you could have been sprayed with tear gas or champagne in recent times, and the euphoria was clear to see last November when the penny dropped, and the people of this state knew there was a new man in town, and his name was “joe”.

In November, the scenes of celebration were not repeated today or yesterday, however, after the new president Joe Biden’s inauguration.

After the capitol hill debacle, Washington has become a fortress, and the streets were Trumps supporters once ran through towards the hill no longer have champagne flowing down them, security is at its tightest. It will remain that way for some time.

New man, new start, fresh hope? Only time will tell.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Champagne sales hit record high”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.