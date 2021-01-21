Workers at a UK car plant say lives are at risk and the factory should close.

Workers at the Honda car factory in Swindon have called for it to be closed due to the spread of Covid.

-- Advertisement --



Workers at the factory claim Swindon already has a high infection rate. Workers from different “bubbles” are mixing in the factory or at the very least in close proximity to each other.

Swindon’s hospital has recently declared a critical incident in that its capacity to deal with Covid has almost been reached.

Employees are now accusing the company Honda of putting Cars before Lives by keeping the factory open after a critical medical incident has been declared at the town’s hospital.

Employees also claim full mandatory social distancing is not taking place at the factory in South Marston.

The union for workers at the plant UNITE called for the company to furlough the 3500 workforces until the virus is under control.

UK bosses of the factory claim that all measures to combat the virus’s spread are in place and they are working. They also claim the government says manufacturing can stay open and local public health officials have not seen it necessary to close the plant.

A UNITE union spokesperson has written to management expressing deep concern for the Covid issue at the plant. Still, for the time being, the factory remains open, but production is paused due to a supply issue.

The employees and union remain adamant that the factory is not covid safe and should be closed immediately.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “cars for lives ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.