BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Daily Infections Surge to Record High

SPAIN has seen its highest daily rate of Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 44,367 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday (January 21st), Spain recorded a record high of 44,367 cases – the highest volume of infections within a 24 hour period since the pandemic began in the country last year. The huge surge in cases was accompanied by 404 reported Covid-related deaths.

In Andalucia and Castilla y Leon, regional governments have urged the public to take extreme precautions and stay at home after 8 PM. This follows both regions being recently denied the right to increase lockdown restrictions by the central government in Madrid.

The vice-president of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, has called for “a citizens’ revolution” to keep locals off the streets before the official government curfew of 10 PM.

Andalusia and the northern region of Galicia reported the worst number of positive cases in 24 hours since the dawn of the Covid crisis, with 7,409 and 1,727 cases respectively.

