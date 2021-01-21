Breaking News – Fire at World’s Largest Vaccine Manufacturer in India

BREAKING NEWS – A Fire Has Broken Out at the Headquarters of the World’s Largest Vaccine Manufacturer – Located in India – Where Covishield is Made

A huge fire has broken out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune engulfing the area in thick clouds of smoke.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained and it is unknown whether Covishield will be affected because of the devastating fire.

This video from Asian News International shows the extent of the blaze.

#WATCH Maharashtra: 10 fire tenders present at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate. More details awaited. https://t.co/wria89t22t pic.twitter.com/u960KTR7JS

— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Sources said the production of Covishid was not being carried out at an under-construction building at the SII where a major fire broke out today, Thursday, January 21, however, this has yet to be confirmed.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer told CNN News18 there were four people inside the building and three had been rescued. Large smoke was hampering the work of bringing the fire under control, the official added.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), claimed to have already produced 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and plans to accelerate its production to reach 100 million injectables per month by March.

