Boy arrested for attacking and threatening teacher in Almeria

A BOY was arrested by National Police in Almeria accused of attacking and threatening a teacher.

The police report that the attack came after the teacher had reprimanded him for his bad behaviour, and that the youth, who has been involved in several conflicts at the high school since he started three years ago, shoved the teacher and threatened him repeatedly.

This time, the teacher and the management at the school reported him to the police.

The National Police Family and Minors Unit in Almeria found that he had been expelled several times for assault, threatening behaviour, insulting teachers and damaging school property, but until now, the school hadn’t reported him to the police.

Since his arrest, he has appeared before the Minors’ Court in Almeria and sent to a centre for juvenile delinquents.

The National Police said that there are very few reports like this one, but they believe that similar attacks occur frequently, although most of the time, schools attempt to solve the problem internally.

Article 550 of the Penal Cold covers this type of attack against teachers and other people in positions of authority.

