Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discussing the length of the current lockdown periods.

The prime minister has said he cannot rule out a lockdown lasting many more months suggesting that he is actually willing to keep Covid restrictions around longer to ensure there isn’t a fourth or fifth wave of infections.

-- Advertisement --



UK cases have it’s been confirmed dropped a fifth week on week to 37,892, and clearly, deaths have slowed too, but the situation remains alarming, and for some, they expect at least 8 weeks of restrictions.

Although his refusal to rule out a summer lockdown nationally is worrying he has offered its understood vaccines to 14 million people regarded as most vulnerable in the community.

It’s rumoured that this lockdown will be extended with the news that Northern Ireland is to have its lockdown extended till the first week of March.

The prime minister also reiterated the strain was much more contagious. Generally, we had this to thank for the record number of cases here in the UK and indeed in the world, a statistic that clearly no one is happy about.

Scientists have delivered a stark warning that even with mass vaccinations, it will not be enough to stop the virus spreading. They suggested restrictive measures remain in place for longer in a two-pronged attack on the spread of Covid.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris wont rule out summer lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.