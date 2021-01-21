Biden Risks UK Row By Removing Winston Churchill Bust

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden risks a UK row by removing a Winston Churchill from the White House

Newly inaugurated US President Biden is in danger of causing a ‘bust up’ with the UK after choosing to replace a statue of Winston Churchill, erected by his predecessor Donald Trump, with one of labour leader Cesar Chavez. As is tradition, the Oval Office was revamped to the President’s specification by a team of staff while he was being sworn in on Wednesday, January 20.

The president has decided to decorate his new office with several photos of his family, along with more busts of civil rights activists Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, as well as former-president John F Kennedy.

Oval Office operations deputy director Ashley Williams told the Daily Mail that it was “important for President Biden to walk into an Oval that looked like America and started to show the landscape of who he is going to be as president”.

As well as changing the curtains and rugs, President Biden removed Trump’s photo of controversial ex-President Andrew Jackson, who profited from slave labour when he was in office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously lashed out at the removal of the Winston Churchill bust, when Barack Obama replaced it with a statue of Mr King Jr.

Mayor of London at the time, Mr Johnson said: “No-one was sure whether the president had himself been involved in the decision.

“Some said it was a snub to Britain. Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British Empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender.”

