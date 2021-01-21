BBC Line Up Comedian Jason Manford To Host New Daytime Quiz Show ‘Unbeatable’

Jason Manford has morphed from a very funny stand-up comedian, into an all-round entertainer, with acting roles in TV sitcoms ‘Scarborough’ and ‘Benidorm’, through to theatre stage work in ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘The Producers’, onto a daytime quiz, ‘First And Last’ on BBC1.

Now Manford has been lined up by the BBC to host its brand new daytime quiz show ‘Unbeatable’, due to be screened later this year, where four contestants have to compete to give the best answer to a series of questions, according to The Sun.

Jason admitted to being a lover of daytime TV quizzes, saying, “I know how important daytime quizzes are for a lot of people. I used to sit with my Nana Manford and mum watching them”.
He added, “They keep the brain going, they’re a chuckle and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this exciting new one. The great thing about Unbeatable is you don’t even need to know the actual answer to appear clever. I feel like this is the quiz show I’ve been waiting for my whole life”.

