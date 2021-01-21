Jason Manford has morphed from a very funny stand-up comedian, into an all-round entertainer, with acting roles in TV sitcoms ‘Scarborough’ and ‘Benidorm’, through to theatre stage work in ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘The Producers’, onto a daytime quiz, ‘First And Last’ on BBC1.

Now Manford has been lined up by the BBC to host its brand new daytime quiz show ‘Unbeatable’, due to be screened later this year, where four contestants have to compete to give the best answer to a series of questions, according to The Sun.