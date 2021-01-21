Axarquia embarks on ambitious project to give 31 towns “tools for sustainable tourism”

Axarquia is embarking on an ambitious project to give 31 towns the necessary “tools for sustainable tourism”.

THE Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía will launch from Friday, January 23, until May 15, an extraordinary coaching program to teach the basic concepts that make up the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

They will be given the necessary tools for sustainable tourism in line with the Sustainable Goals Development (ODS).

Councillor for Training, Aroa Palma, said: “These courses are intended to provide tools to make effective work around the implementation of the sustainable goals”.

She stressed it is “essential to motivate critical thinking to support the actions being taken by the different governments”.

The three courses will be taught in virtual format by Cifal Malaga, and have a permanent forum so that students can interact with the trainers.

“The dynamic of the courses allows each student to complete the different modules at their own pace, although they will have to finish before May 15,” said Palma.

Those who complete the training satisfactorily, answering 80 per cent of the final evaluation questions correctly, will receive a certificate of completion from Cifal Malaga-Unitar and the Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía.

