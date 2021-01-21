Andalucía Asks People To Remain At Home After 8PM

ANDALUCIA asks people to remain at home after 8pm despite the Central Government’s refusal to alter the curfew

The minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesus Aguirre, has, on Thursday, January 21, advised citizens that they should remain at home after 8pm, despite the fact the Salvador Illa refused to extend the curfew past 10pm.

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, called the government’s decision not to grant an extension “a mistake” and insisted that “we need to have more tools to control the pandemic.”

At the extraordinary session of the Plenary of the Andalucían Parliament, Aguirre insisted that everybody should be at home by 8pm regardless of what the official measures state.

His warning comes as Andalucía has reached a new Covid record; according to data released by the Andalucían Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) on Thursday, January 21, 7,409 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours – the highest daily figure of the entire coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen throughout the community to 740.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a massive 405.1 points higher than on the same day the previous week.

On Wednesday, January 20, Minister of Health for the Central Government, Salvador Illa, confirmed that no changes would be made to the current state of alarm. Illa said he did not see that changes were necessary and that the current jurisdiction had managed to see the country through the second wave and will do the same with the third.

