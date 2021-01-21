ANCIENT Spanish vases have been found near the Greek island of Kasos.

-- Advertisement --



Ancient amphorae, made in pottery workshops on the Guadalquivir River between the first and third centuries AD have been found within the wreckage of a Roman ship near Greek island Kasos by Greek submarine archaeologists.

“This is the first time that we have found vases made in Spain on the wreckage of a Roman ship in the Aegean Sea” Xanzi Aryiri, one of the archaeologists in charge of the exploration, said.

The information about the discovery was revealed by the Greek Ministry of Culture.

Other amphorae, made in Tunisia, have also been found in the remains of the ship.

Both types were used to transport oil and wine.

Maritime commercial routes have been in existence in that area for centuries, which is why it’s not surprising that three more ancient shipwrecks have been discovered under the water in the area. The routes connected North Africa with the Black Sea and the Western and Eastern parts of the Mediterranean.

However, this is the first exploration in the area, which began in 2019 and is due to end this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ancient Spanish vases found of Greek island of Kasos”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.