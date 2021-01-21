Ana Barceló Recognises Lack of Measures Hurt Valencian Community

MINISTER of Health Ana Barceló Recognises that the Lack of Measures over the Christmas Holidays Hurt the Valencian Community

Following the strict measures enforced by the President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, following increased pressure on hospitals in the community due to a rise in COVID cases, the Ministry of Health recognises the consequence of the failure of the measures they imposed over Christmas.

Ana Barceló considered the recent announcement of the total closure of the hospital “necessary” to reinforce the “temporary and exceptional” measures of January 5, given the risk that the current healthcare pressure may “exceed the capacities of the health system.”

“The measures so far issued in the last month have not meant a containment or setback in community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, on the contrary it has increased and has led to a significant increase in hospitalisation rates and admissions to a care unit intensive,” she concluded.

The measures that came into force today, (Thursday, January 21) appear to have been justified after an increase in hospitalised cases in the last two weeks of 88.6 per cent.

On January 19, it was reported that the 14-day incidence rate in the region of Valencia had doubled in the prior 10 days to reach 896 cases per 100,000 people, around 200 points above the national average and far above the levels of the first wave since the pandemic started in March 2020.

On that day there were 98 deaths reported due to the disease, of which 29 of them were residents of care homes.

