AMAZON Offers To Help President Biden With Covid-19 Vaccinations federal program



Dave Clark, the Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO, sent a congratulatory letter on Wednesday to newly inaugurated President Joe Biden offering him the full use of Amazon’s vast resources to help with the federal Covid-19 vaccination program, reported ABC.

In his letter, Clark reportedly stated, “Congratulations to you and Vice President Harris on your inauguration. As you begin your work leading the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration”.

The letter, notably the same day as Donald Trump left office, also explained that Amazon has over 800,000 employees in the country, most of whom are unable to work from home, and urging the Government to vaccinate this workforce “at the earliest appropriate time”, pledging to “assist them in that effort”.

Clark added, “We have an agreement in place with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to administer vaccines on-site at our Amazon facilities. We are prepared to move quickly once vaccines are available. Additionally, we are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts”.

