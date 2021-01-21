Alfaz films up for Goyas

TWO short films featured in last summer’s Alfaz Film Festival are contenders for Spain’s Oscars, the Goya awards.

Javier Marco’s A la Cara (To your face) and 16 de decembro directed by Alvaro Gago are two of the five films in the running for the 2021 Goyas.

A la Cara won Alfaz’s Best Actor award for Manolo Soto while Best Director award went to Alvaro Gato for 16 de decembro.

“The fact that two films which won awards in Alfaz’s Film Festival have been shortlisted for the Goyas underlines our commitments to an event whose goal is to promote Spanish-made films, and short films in particular,” said Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

