Vice President Kamala Harris Allegedly ‘Hates’ Boris Johnson for derogatory comments he made about Obama

Kamala Harris today, Wednesday, January 20, was inaugurated as the Vice-President of the United States of America, a historical moment in history as she becomes the first-ever woman of colour to take that position.

Donald Trump, the outgoing President, was very vocal in his support of Brexit, and of the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, but, reports in America have suggested that the new Biden administration will not be as welcoming towards Mr Johnson, after the then London Mayor made disparaging comments about Barack Obama in 2016.

Boris Johnson had accused Mr Obama of an “ancestral dislike of the British Empire”, due to his part-Kenyan ancestry, remarks which at the time were branded “idiotic” and “deeply offensive” by Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

Apparently, a source told the Sunday Times in November 2020 that Kamala Harris “hates” Mr Johnson, saying, “If you think Joe hates him, you should hear Kamala”, as she has not forgotten Mr Johnson’s comments.

The UK Prime Minister tweeted congratulations to Joe Biden after he was declared the winner of the presidential election, about which, a former aide of Barack Obama, Tommy Vietor said, “This shapeshifting creep weighs in. We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump but neat Instagram graphic”.

Sir Kim Darroch, the former UK ambassador to the US also warned back in October 2020 that tension between Mr Biden and Mr Johnson could remain, saying, “I hesitate to say this, but there will be some Obama people in a Biden administration, and they remember some of the things that the current Prime Minister said about Obama, whether as a newspaper columnist or whether it was Mayor of London”.

