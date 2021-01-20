VALENCIA Launch Paid and Voluntary Program to Help with Vaccinations

The Regional Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has launched a registration procedure for retired National Health System personnel interested in collaborating in support tasks or in the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

At present, the Valencian Health System has the capacity to administer the vaccines that the Region of Valencia receives, however, if the pharmacies could provide a significant number of doses in a relatively short time, the vaccination campaign could be reinforced with this voluntary staff.

The Regional Ministry, in its desire to anticipate all possible scenarios when designing planning and implementing vaccination strategies, has decided to open a procedure for incorporating retired National Health System personnel under the age of 70 into the campaign, if necessary, on a voluntary basis.

The procedure is open to medical, nursing, dental, veterinary and chiropodist professionals from the National Health System under 70 years of age.

The Ministry of Health has also established a program of voluntary and paid positions so that hospital nurses can work additional shifts to reinforce health care, cover casualties and expand services in the face of the large number of professionals on sick leave due to contagion and the increase in patients admitted for COVID.

Professionals in isolation have increased 113 per cent and those infected by 29 per cent since Christmas Eve.

