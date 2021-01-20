Urgent Food Recall Issued For 'Unsafe to Eat' Meat Sold in Facebook Scam

Urgent Food Recall Issued For ‘Unsafe to Eat’ Meat Sold in UK Facebook Scam.

SHOPPERS have been warned that meat sold in a UK Facebook scam is ‘unsafe to eat’. A Food recall has been issued for a range of products bought on Facebook. Various meat products sold online are deemed to be unsafe for consumers. Many online ‘stores’ are able to sell the products at discounted prices but the problem is that meats sold online have not always been through the proper checks or kept to high hygiene standards.

-- Advertisement --



A food warning has been issued for meat bought from a number of Facebook groups. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shared an update and explained the products sold should not be consumed. An unregistered Wiltshire based vendor has sold meat that is unsafe to eat, the FSA warned. Customers who have recently bought from Facebook groups are being urged to check for the products. The retailer sold a selection of meat products including lamb and beef.

The FSA website states: “Meat products (predominantly lamb, goat, veal, beef), of all meat species, supplied by an unregistered and unapproved Wiltshire based vendor have not been produced in accordance with food safety and hygiene legislative requirements. “These products are not compliant with food hygiene, safety, labelling and traceability requirements and are deemed unsafe. They should not be consumed.”

Facebook groups to look out for

Ushqime Organike, Bio UK

Ushqime BIO UK

Ushqime BIO

Wiltshire Farm Products.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.