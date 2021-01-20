UK Records Its Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Pandemic

UK records its deadliest day of the entire coronavirus pandemic

Britain has recorded more deaths on Wednesday, January 20, than ever seen in the coronavirus pandemic for the second consecutive day as data from the Department of Health has revealed that a further 1,820 people have lost their lives. This follows another 1,610 deaths yesterday, Tuesday. Furthermore, Wednesday’s death toll amounts to 16 per cent more than the same day last week, with almost 20,000 fatalities recorded in 2021 in the UK already.

Despite the harrowing death toll, UK Covid figures show that the tough Tier 4 lockdown is beginning to have a positive effect overall; today’s number of new infections is down 18 per cent on this day last week, at 38,905. The UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Christ Whitty, has previously pointed out that the effects of the lockdown could take up to a couple of weeks to be seen, with a rise in Covid-related deaths a real possibility before things begin to get better.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that the country is still on track to vaccinate 14 million people by mid-February.

‘We must rely on what the JCVI has to say, the priorities that the experts have decided, but of course we want to see those groups that he mentions vaccinated as soon as possible,’ Mr Johnson said.

‘I am very pleased that in spite of all the difficulties we gave 1.5million people their first dose, up half a million on the week before.’

