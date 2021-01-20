TWO bodies have been recovered after a fire at a sheet metal house in Churriana.

AT around 2.20am this morning (Wednesday, January 20) 112 Emergencies Andalucia received reports of a blaze on the Camino de la Sierra.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga Firefighters, Local Police, National Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) all responded to the call.

Once firefighters had extinguished the blaze, two badly burned bodies were discovered inside the property on the Camino de la Sierra.

As yet, the deceased have not been identified and the cause of the fire has not been revealed, though an investigation is underway.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two bodies recovered after blaze at sheet metal house”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.