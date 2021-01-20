Trump to leave White House for Florida before Biden inauguration.

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said he will leave the White House and fly directly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida hours before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, breaking with tradition and skipping his successor’s ceremony.

Trump will make the resort his residence for his post-presidency. Trump announced last week that he would not attend the swearing-in. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the president tweeted just hours before Twitter permanently banned him. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden’s ceremony. Melania Trump has also not yet reached out to incoming First Lady Jill Biden to give her a tour of the White House. The tradition of giving a tour dates back to 1953 when Bess Truman gave Mamie Eisenhower a tour. The move has appeared as a snub to the Democratic family who will be soon moving in.



The nation will mark the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, two weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Some 25,000 armed National Guard members will be on high alert as Joe Biden takes the oath, becoming the oldest president in history at 78. Kamala Harris will make history as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president.

The National Mall, historically filled with onlookers, will be closed to the public and dotted with 200,000 flags to represent the crowd that might have assembled. A small area in front of the Capitol has been reserved for socially distanced guests in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken more than 400,000 lives in the U.S.

