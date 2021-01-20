The Andalcían municipalities of Torremolinos and La Viñuela exceeded the 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants limit today.

Torremolinos and La Viñuela have now exceeded an incidence rate of 500 per 100,000 infected with the coronavirus. According to the official bulletin issued this week by the Andalucían government, if the rate is the same or rises tomorrow, Thursday, then perimeter closures will be ordered. If this happens, then residents will not be allowed to enter or leave unless it is for essential reasons like medical appointments and work etc.

-- Advertisement --



Two more municipalities, Ronda and Villanueva del Trabuco, have already exceeded one thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Restrictions for that level are much higher, with all non-essential businesses ordered to close. Every Monday and Thursday, the Andalucían President, along with health and technical officials take a review of the virus situation in the region. It is now highly likely these four municipalities will have fresh restrictions imposed, expect an update to be issued around midday.

If imposed on Thursday, the new measures will come into place after midnight on Saturday and last for a period of 14 days until being reviewed.

Juanma Moreno, the Andalucían President, along with the full backing of the community board, had requested that the federal government allowed the present curfew, which is 10pm, be lowered by two hours to 8.pm but was denied. It is understood that Moreno was ‘not happy’ with the decision from the government of President Sanchez and is considering ‘other options’ in a bid to lower the curfew time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torremolinos and La Viñuela Municipalities Face Border Closures”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.