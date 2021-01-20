Three people now confirmed dead in Madrid explosion

THREE people have now been confirmed dead in the explosion which occurred in Madrid at 3pm on Wednesday, January 20.

The explosion occurred at number 98 of Calle Toledo in Madrid reportedly when a gas boiler was being fixed. The repair technician, initially thought to be missing, is the third confirmed victim. The other two were elderly residents of a nearby care home, two men in their mid-eighties.

There are dozens more people injured.

The upper four floors of the building, which belongs to Madrid Bishopric, were totally destroyed. Work to remove the metal structure of the building will start to be removed tomorrow. The front of the building totally collapsed.

It also is located near a school and a church. The residents of the care home have been evacuated, as were occupants of nearby buildings, who were taken to hotels. They were initially taken to nearby cafés to receive First Aid.

The area, which was covered in glass and debris from the building itself and a nearby hotel, was cordoned off by the police. It needs to be removed before the remains of the building can be demolished. Children at a nearby school will not be able to return to lessons this week and will have them online instead.

Apparently, the boiler which caused the explosion had been malfunctioning for several days, but the snows of storm Filomena delayed its repair. The gas leak resolved itself, according to Madrid Fire Department, and the boiler room has been cooled down to avoid further danger.

Pope Francis sent a message of support to Madrid via Cardinal Carlos Osoro, Archbishop of Madrid.

Following the explosion, residents in the area and passersby immediately began to remove debris from the road so that police, fire engines and ambulances could reach the scene more easily.

