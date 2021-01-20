The Prado Museum Gives More Visibility To Works Of Women

MADRID’S Prado Museum rearranges its collections to give more visibility to the works of women

The world-famous Prado Museum in Madrid has planned an enormous overhaul in 2021 which will see more works by women displayed in order to create a “more inclusive” Prado, according to the museum’s director, Miguel Falomir. In all, collections from 18th century Europe, the Goya collection and paintings from the 19th century will be subject to a complete revamp.

The increase in more works by women will be confined to the nineteenth century section and its understood that many will be new acquisitions, although officials haven’t released any more specific information yet.

Over the years the museum has made a big effort to display more work by women, including its current exhibition, Guests; however, many feminist groups have criticised the Prado for not going far enough to celebrate female artists.

To further this, Mr Falomir has announced that the Prado will become the first Spanish museum to offer a research grant aimed specifically at women in 2021.

Unfortunately, visitors to the museum have fallen by as much as 70 per cent during the pandemic. To remedy this, the Prado plans on installing a number of temporary exhibitions during the year to attract more customers. One of these, Mythological Passions, is an enormous collaboration between the National Gallery, the National Galleries of Scotland and the Isabella Stewart Museum in Boston.

“It is an unprecedented effort,” Mr Falomir said.

