Tennis champ Rafa Nadal docks €4.2 million yacht in Costa Blanca’s Denia

Tennis champ Rafa Nadal has docked his €4.2 million yacht in Costa Blanca’s Denia port for maintenance work.

RESIDENTS of the town have been treated to a close-up of the 30-metre super luxury yacht named ‘Great White’, which the Mallorcan bought last summer.

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests and four crew members and features a hot tub, a wet bar, a hydraulic swimming platform and a garage complete with jet skis.

The master bedroom is ensuite and features a walk-in wardrobe, there are two 77″ TVs and waterfalls.

The luxurious yacht is being worked on while docked, though for “reasons of confidentiality”, the Varadero Port Dénia company has not revealed what work is being carried out.

Dates for the ‘Rafa Nadal Tour’ 2021 tour were announced last month which sees the inclusion of Alicante among a host of other big cities.

The tour, called the Rafa Nadal Tour by Santander following with the ban as the new main sponsor, begins this month and is set to include new categories of competition such as under 16’s, under 14’s and under 12’s.

Throughout 2021, the Rafa Nadal Tour by Santander will hold six tournaments and a master’s tournament in different cities across Spain.

