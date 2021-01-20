Storm Christoph Set To Batter Brits With Two Months Of Rain In Just Two Days.

SEVERE WEATHER warnings for heavy rain are in force across the country, and the wet conditions could bring significant flooding, high winds and snowfall as the storm engulfs the entire country. The MET office has forecast that parts of the UK could see two months’ worth of rain in just two-and-a-half days as Storm Christoph continues to batter the country.

-- Advertisement --



Yellow warnings for rain stretch south cover all of England and will remain in place until midday on Thursday, alongside the more serious amber warning across central England. The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Parts of central and northern England and Wales could potentially see a month’s rain in just 48 hours or so, with up to 200mm possible over higher ground.”

Heavy rain will be followed by snow and strong winds later in the week. Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for “first thing” Thursday, January 21 until 9am on Monday, January 25 for the northeast, north-west and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Christoph Set To Batter Brits With Two Months Of Rain In Just Two Days”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.