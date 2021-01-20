STORM CHRISTOPH Causes Widespread Chaos Across The UK with railways closed and homes evacuated



Storm Christoph has really battered the UK this evening (Wednesday), with 100 flood warnings in place across many parts of the country, with many families being evacuated from their homes, and railways closed.

Didsbury in Greater Manchester has been badly affected, with Greater Manchester Police officers out and helping with the evacuation into temporary accommodation of around 160 people from their homes, as heavy rain continues to fall, with the Environment Agency warning that many rivers are now very close to bursting their banks.

The agency has also issued two ‘severe flood warnings’, which warn of possible danger to life, for the River Mersey at East and West Didsbury, and Northenden, and in Capel Curig in North Wales, there was 123.42mm of rain that fell in just 24 hours, with the Crai Reservoir in South Wales recording 115.6mm, and parts of Cumbria and Glamorgan registering more than 100mm.

