Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s All-Time Top Goalscorer And Breaks 66-Year Record.

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a 66-year record to become football’s all-time top scorer. Ronaldo scored the 760th goal of his unrivalled professional career for Juventus against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, – breaking a 66-year record.

The 35-year-old did so by hitting the back of the net against rivals Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final; a strike that smashed the famous record and almost added yet another club trophy to his vast collection as Juventus went on to win 2-0. That effort moved him above Josef Bican – with the Austrian-Czech striker scoring 759 goals between 1931 and 1955.

Gary Lineker Tweeted when he heard the news: The incredible @Cristiano has scored his 760th career goal tonight, overtaking Josef Bican as the highest goal scorer in the history of football. What an achievement.

The veteran forward has shown no signs of slowing down despite closing in on his 36th birthday, netting 21 goals in 21 games so far this season, including his strike in the Italian Super Cup for Juventus against Napoli.

Arch rival Lionel Messi could still challenge Ronaldo, after he bettered Pele’s one club record at the end of 2020, with 644 goals now scored for Barcelona. The tally looks to have made Ronaldo the greatest goal scorer in the history of men’s professional football, despite some debate over the tally of Pele.