Spanish Club Becomes First in the World to Sign a Player Using Bitcoin

A SPANISH Football Club Becomes the First in the World to Sign a Player using Bitcoin

DUX International de Madrid, who play in the Spanish Third Division, became the world’s first professional football team to use cryptocurrency to sign a footballer – making history in the process.

37-year-old former Real Madrid striker David Barral joined Segunda B side DUX Internacional de Madrid, however, the fee was not disclosed.

The club, who are part of DUX Gaming – an eSports club owned by footballers Borja Iglesias and Thibaut Courtois, is backed by Criptan as the team’s sponsor – which is a cryptocurrency trading business.

The club shared news of the 37-year-old’s signing on Twitter: “David Barral new player of DUX Internacional de Madrid, welcome to the infinite club!

“He becomes the first signing in history in cryptocurrencies. Thanks to Criptan, our new sponsor, for making it possible.”

David Barral nuevo jugador de DUX Internacional de Madrid ¡Bienvenido al club infinito! Se convierte en el primer fichaje de la historia en criptomonedas. Gracias a @CRIPTAN_es nuestro nuevo sponsor por hacerlo posible. #VamosInter #GoDUX pic.twitter.com/Ljf3PInVOn — DUX Internacional de Madrid (@interdemadrid) January 15, 2021

Barral also tweeted: “Glad to join the project of @interdemadrid with eager ambition and responsibility to continue competing and achieve important challenges in my sports career.”

