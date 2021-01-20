Sorbas and Caroneras Screenings Revealed Eight Positives

THE Sorbas and Caroneras COVID-19 screenings revealed eight positives and on average were attended by just over half those invited.

53 per cent of those invited attended the screenings in the two Almeria towns, with a grand total of 730 people being screened. Carboneras saw a participation rate of just over 61 per cent as 244 attended and six cases of COVID-19 were found.

The Sorbas screening was attended by around 52 per cent of the people invited with 175 locals being voluntarily tested. Only two people were found to be positive and they are now in quarantine at their homes.

